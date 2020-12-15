Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Borromeo String Quartet: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Tom Huizenga
Published December 15, 2020 at 5:14 AM EST

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

After the pandemic hit and musicians migrated online to share their performances, Nicholas Kitchen, the first violinist of the Borromeo String Quartet, built a little "concert shell" in his Boston-area loft he calls "MusicKitchen." It's a practice space for the group which he shares with his wife, the Borromeo's cellist Yeesun Kim. Like the shells in regular concert spaces, but on a tinier scale, the Kitchen shell (seen behind the players in this video) helps project the sound. And the sounds Kitchen wants to emphasize in this concert come by way of Beethoven, the composer born 250 years ago this week.

Beethoven doesn't score high when it comes to positive personality traits. Paranoid, litigious and a micromanager, Beethoven didn't suffer fools and often fought with friends. Still, he possessed a well-developed funny bone, which Nicholas Kitchen and company put on display here, along with their own whimsical tiny "desks." Because of the virus, and the confined space, the players wear masks.

The humorous side of Beethoven's personality seeps into his music, such as the false stops and musical giggles that fuel his two-minute-long Presto from the Quartet Op. 130, which opens this performance. For contrast, the Borromeos follow with a serious movement from later on in the same piece, the prayerful Cavatina, which Beethoven said even got him choked up. More hijinks ensue in the Vivace from the Quartet in F, Op. 135, where Kitchen says the music becomes "completely berserk." And finally, in the last movement of the same quartet, Beethoven inserts a musical inside joke, the brunt of which falls on a wealthy music lover who displeased the great composer by not showing up at an important concert.

Grumpy or gleeful, raging or reflective, Beethoven's music endures for everyone in these compelling performances.

SET LIST

  • Beethoven: String Quartet in B-flat, Op. 130, II. Presto

  • Beethoven: String Quartet in B-flat, Op. 130, V. Cavatina

  • Beethoven: String Quartet in F, Op. 135, II. Presto

  • Beethoven: String Quartet in F, Op. 135, IV. Der schwer gefasste Entschluss

    • MUSICIANS

  • Nicholas Kitchen: violin

  • Kristopher Tong: violin

  • Mai Motobuchi: viola

  • Yeesun Kim: cello

    • CREDITS

  • Video and Audio: Nicholas Kitchen

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Tom Huizenga

  • Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

  • Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Maia Stern

  • Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tom Huizenga
    Tom Huizenga is a producer for NPR Music. He contributes a wide range of stories about classical music to NPR's news programs and is the classical music reviewer for All Things Considered. He appears regularly on NPR Music podcasts and founded NPR's classical music blog Deceptive Cadence in 2010.
