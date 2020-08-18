Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

Buscabulla: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published August 18, 2020 at 5:01 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

It is beyond appropriate to have the two members of Buscabulla sitting inside their car at the beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico performing their Tiny Desk (home) concert. It's as if the bubble of being inside the car will protect them from any chances of encountering the virus on the beach. But it's also a reflection of how the band's atmospheric sonic textures get inside your head when we listen with headphones. Buscabulla set up shop in New York years ago, but returned to their home to help support the island's redevelopment — thus their entry from the beach.

Lead vocalist Raquel Berrios's voice is sultry and tinted with reverb, while her creative partner in the band, bassist Luis del Valle, has created a studio within the car that perfectly reflects the band's sound. Band members LD Valentín (keyboards) and JD Matías (timbales) make remote appearances in the lower corners of the screen.

SET LIST

  • "Mio"

  • "Nydia"

  • "Club Tú y Yo"

    • MUSICIANS

    Raquel Berrios: vocals; Luis Del Valle: bass, keys; LD Valentín: keys; JD Matías: timbales

    CREDITS

    Video by: Luis Del Valle; Audio by: Luis Del Valle; Producer: Bob Boilen; Audio Mastering Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Video Producer: Maia Stern; Associate Producer: Bobby Carter; Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey; Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
