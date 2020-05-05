Lianne La Havas: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Something special happens when Lianne La Havas performs an acoustic set. Our audience agrees; her first appearance at the Tiny Desk in 2015 is one of the most popular Tiny Desk Concerts of all time. We are thrilled to have her back, this time performing from her home in London.

She looks quite comfortable in her cozy space. I love the effect of the close camera placement; her essence penetrates the fourth wall like she's singing just for me. Lianne performed the tender "Paper Thin" and "Bittersweet," two recent singles that will be included on her self-titled new album set to drop in July. The intimacy of the performance matches the lyrics of the new songs, personal vignettes about her life and growth over the last five years. Also included in the set is "Midnight," a wistful gem from her 2015 album, Blood.

SET LIST

"Paper Thin"

"Midnight"

"Bittersweet"

