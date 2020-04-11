Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music

John Prine Tribute: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published April 11, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

_______________________________________________________________

Every time I saw John Prine perform, he invited friends to join him. The outpouring of love and respect has always been so profound. And so when John Prine died on April 7 from complications related to COVID-19, I knew his friends and those he touched would want to pay tribute to him. Here are five artists performing their favorite John Prine tune in their home (or bathtub) in honor of one of the greatest songwriters of any generation.

SET LIST

  • Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey, "That's the Way That the World Goes Round"

  • Courtney Marie Andrews, "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness"

  • John Paul White, "Sam Stone"

  • Nathaniel Rateliff, "All The Best"

  • Brandy Clark, "Speed of the Sound of Loneliness"

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen
