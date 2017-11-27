Phoebe Bridgers: Tiny Desk Concert
Phoebe Bridgers' songs come laden with sly, finely detailed observations about unsuccessful flirtations with hypnotherapy, unsettling conversations about Jeffrey Dahmer, and everything in between. Her phrasing is impeccable — warm, cool, conversational, gently slurred — but her songs also swim in the self-aware obsessions and messy meanderings of an unquiet mind.
Joined by Ethan Gruska and Rob Moose, Bridgers popped up at the Tiny Desk a couple weeks after the release of her full-length debut, Stranger In The Alps. Together, they celebrated the occasion with languid renditions of three of the album's best songs: the sad and seductive "Demi Moore," a drastically muted "Motion Sickness" and a piano-driven take on Bridgers' first-ever single, "Killer."
Set List
"Demi Moore"
"Motion Sickness"
"Killer"
Musicians
Phoebe Bridgers (vocals and guitar); Ethan Gruska (piano); Rob Moose (violin)
Credits
Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri, Alyse Young; Editor: Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: Niki Walker; Photo: Jennifer Kerrigan/NPR
