NPR Music

Phoebe Bridgers: Tiny Desk Concert

By Stephen Thompson
Published November 27, 2017 at 6:35 AM EST

Phoebe Bridgers' songs come laden with sly, finely detailed observations about unsuccessful flirtations with hypnotherapy, unsettling conversations about Jeffrey Dahmer, and everything in between. Her phrasing is impeccable — warm, cool, conversational, gently slurred — but her songs also swim in the self-aware obsessions and messy meanderings of an unquiet mind.

Joined by Ethan Gruska and Rob Moose, Bridgers popped up at the Tiny Desk a couple weeks after the release of her full-length debut, Stranger In The Alps. Together, they celebrated the occasion with languid renditions of three of the album's best songs: the sad and seductive "Demi Moore," a drastically muted "Motion Sickness" and a piano-driven take on Bridgers' first-ever single, "Killer."

Set List

"Demi Moore"

"Motion Sickness"

"Killer"

Musicians

Phoebe Bridgers (vocals and guitar); Ethan Gruska (piano); Rob Moose (violin)

Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative Director: Bob Boilen; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri, Alyse Young; Editor: Bronson Arcuri; Production Assistant: Niki Walker; Photo: Jennifer Kerrigan/NPR

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
