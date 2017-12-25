Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Kabul Bombing Kills At Least 6; ISIS Claims Responsibility

By Camila Domonoske
Published December 25, 2017 at 11:20 AM EST
Afghan security personnel block a road near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul on Monday. A suicide attacker on foot blew himself up near a compound belonging to the Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul on December 25, killing six civilians, officials said.
Afghan security personnel block a road near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul on Monday. A suicide attacker on foot blew himself up near a compound belonging to the Afghan intelligence agency in Kabul on December 25, killing six civilians, officials said.

A suicide bomber in Kabul killed at least 6 people in an attack early Monday, near the Afghan intelligence agency.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack through its news agency Amaq.

One of the victims was a woman traveling in a car as it was passing by the site of the explosion, The Associated Press reports.

The exact target of the attack is unclear, the AP says.

Reuters, which confirmed five deaths with the Afghan interior ministry, reports that all of the known victims were civilians.

NPR's Diaa Hadid, reporting from Islamabad, notes that the attack comes just one week after ISIS stormed a different security compound in Kabul.

"The militant detonated his explosives near the main entrance of the agency compound early on Monday morning – just as people were in traffic heading to work," Diaa reports.

"ISIS emerged in Afghanistan two years ago. Since then it has targeted security forces, eroding their already low morale," Dia says. "The group is heavily targeted by U.S. airstrikes and by Afghan forces. The attacks in Kabul seem to be a way to show that they're still powerful."

President Trump has been briefed on the attack, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
See stories by Camila Domonoske
More Stories