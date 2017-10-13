Top Stories: Trump's Tough Line On Iran; He'll Also End ACA Subsidies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump to Detail Tougher Line On Iran's Nuclear Program.

-- 31 Killed In Deadliest Week For Wildfires In California's History.

-- Trump Administration To End Obamacare Subsidies For The Poor.

-- Poll: Majorities Of Both Parties Favor Increased Gun Restrictions.

-- 'The Taliban Can't Win', Says Commander Of U.S. Forces In Afghanistan.

And here are more early headlines:

Speaker Ryan Heads To Puerto Rico, Says Island Needs Aid. (The Hill)

Next Year's Social Security Increase To Be Announced Today. (AP)

Small Quake In North Korea Suggests Instability At Nuke Test Site. (Reuters)

Regulator Warns Slides On Some Airbus Jets May Be Faulty. (Bloomberg)

Man In Police Car Chase Had That On "Bucket List". (KCCI)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.