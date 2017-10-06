Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Nobel Peace Prize; Las Vegas Shooter's Motive Still Unknown

By Korva Coleman
Published October 6, 2017 at 8:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- International Campaign To Abolish Nuclear Weapons Wins 2017 Peace Prize.

-- Las Vegas Shooter's Life Comes Into Focus, But Not His Motive.

-- Speaking Freely, Retiring Sen. Corker Warns GOP He Could Oppose Tax Plan.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump's Cryptic Reference To "Calm Before The Storm". (NBC)

Nate Predicted To Hit U.S. Gulf Coast As A Hurricane. (NHC)

U.K. Leader Says She Has Support After Speech With Mishaps. (BBC)

Questions About Catalonia's Independence Effort. (New York Times)

