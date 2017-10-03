Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: The Las Vegas Shooter's Weapons; Nobel Physics Prize

By Korva Coleman
Published October 3, 2017 at 8:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police: Las Vegas Shooter Had Multiple Guns At Hotel And At His Home.

-- They Proved Einstein Right; Now They've Won The 2017 Physics Nobel Prize.

-- This Supreme Court Case Could Radically Reshape Politics.

-- Rock Star Tom Petty Dead At 66.

And here are more early headlines:

Equifax Says 2.5 Million More Americans Affected By Data Breach. (Reuters)

Iowa Judge Approves 3 Day Waiting Period For Abortions. (Des Moines Register)

Report: U.S. Will Force Out Many Cuban Diplomats. (Miami Herald)

FCC Commissioner Pai Approved To New 5 Year Term. (Reuters)

Myanmar Takes International Officials Into Rohingya Areas. (AP)

Suicide Attackers Strike Indian Military Camp In Kashmir. (BBC)

Bobbleheads Going To Baseball's Hall Of Fame. (Sun Sentinel)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman