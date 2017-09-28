Top Stories: Problems With Puerto Rico's Aid Efforts; Social Media Ad Influence

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Relief Effort In Puerto Rico Drags, Fuel Shortages Are Monumental.

-- As Scrutiny Of Social Networks Grows, Influence Attacks Continue In Real Time.

-- California Moves Up 2020 Primary Elections To March.

-- Volcano Threat At Pacific Island Triggers Mass Evacuation.

-- Equifax Promises A New Lifetime Service, As New Leader Offers An Apology.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Won't Attend FBI Ceremony, Won't Run Into Mueller. (Newsweek)

House Panel To Question Tech Firms About Russian Meddling. (The Hill)

Ky. Law Requiring Ultrasound Before Abortion Is Overturned. (CNN)

Blast At Augusta Chemical Plant Kills 1, Injures 2. (WFXG)

Macon, Ga.'s New Baseball Team Is Named "Bacon". (Macon Telegraph)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.