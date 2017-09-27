Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Puerto Rico's Water Crisis; GOP Lawmakers Outline Tax Cut

By Korva Coleman
Published September 27, 2017 at 8:17 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- No Electricity Means No Clean Water For Many In Puerto Rico.

-- Republicans To Unveil 'Middle Class' Tax Cut; Democrats See Windfall For The Rich.

-- Rockets Hit Kabul Airport After Mattis Arrives On Unannounced Visit.

-- Thai Supreme Court Sentences Former Prime Minister To 5 Years In Absentia.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Saudi-Led Blockade On Yemen Devastating Civilians. (Human Rights Watch)

Veterans Affairs Needs More Funding For Private Health Program. (AP)

Ireland To Vote On Whether To Ease Abortion Laws. (New York Times)

Spanish Police Will Block Catalonia Independence Poll Stations. (Guardian)

U.S. Hit Canadian Aerospace Firm Bombardier With 220% Tariff. (CBC)

Texas Gov. Says Houston Has Enough Money For Repairs. (Texas Tribune)

U.N. Says 480,000 Rohingyas Have Fled Myanmar. (U.N. News Centre)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman