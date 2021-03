Top Stories: Memorial For Charlottesville Victim; Sierra Leone Mudslide

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Baltimore Removes Confederate Statues One Day After Voting On Issue.

-- Mourners To Honor Charlottesville Victim, States Debate Confederate Statues.

-- Hundreds Dead After Sierra Leone Mudslide.

And here are more early headlines:

University Of Florida Denies White Nationalist Space To Speak. (UF)

NAFTA Re-Negotiations Open Today. (BBC)

Pence Praises Argentina During Visit. (VOA)

Huge Blackout In Taiwan Mostly Over. (Bloomberg)

Kenyan Government Accused Of Harassing Opposition Groups. (AP)

Texas Lawmakers Don't Pass "Bathroom Bill". (Dallas Morning News)

Venezuelan Violinist Released After 3 Weeks In Detention. (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Condemn Use Of Team Logo By White Supremacists. (WWJ)

