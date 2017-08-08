Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Kenya Holds Vote; Australia On Same-Sex Marriage

By Korva Coleman
Published August 8, 2017 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Campaign Full Of Drama, Kenyans Head To Polls.

-- Australia Plans A Postal Vote On Same-Sex Marriage, If Plebiscite Fails.

-- Go See It, Eclipse Chasers Urge. 'Your First Time Is Always Special.'

And here are more early headlines:

After Chicago Sues Justice Dept., Sessions Fires Back. (Chicago Sun-Times)

South African President Facing No Confidence Vote. (Telegraph)

Arkansas Officials Take Control Of Maximum Security Prison Unit. (Arkansas Online)

Lawsuit Over Harsh CIA Interrogations Will Proceed. (Los Angeles Times)

Government Yanks Sleep Apnea Testing For Truckers, Engineers. (USA Today)

Officials Say Tulsa Area Was Hit By 4 Tornadoes. (Tulsa World)

Accident Leaves Congealing Palm Oil On Hong Kong Beaches. (Phys.Org)

Actor Haruo Nakajma Dies, Played Godzilla. (Variety)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
