NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Australia Finds Missing U.S. Military Aircraft; Venezuelan Attack

By Korva Coleman
Published August 7, 2017 at 11:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Australian Navy Locates Crashed U.S. Marine Osprey Plane.

-- Anti-Government Fighters In Venezuela Attack Army Base.

And here are more early headlines:

Tillerson Urges Halt To North Korea's Missile Launches. (Washington Post)

Kenya Girds For Both Violence And Election. (Guardian)

Chicago To Sue Justice Dept. Over Sanctuary City Penalty. (Chicago Tribune)

New Orleans Mopping Up After Weekend Flooding. (NOLA.com)

Tulsa Cleaning Up After Rare August Tornado. (Tulsa World)

Suburban Minneapolis Mosque Regrouping After Bombing. (MPR)

American Tori Bowie Is 2017's World's Fastest Woman. (BBC)

Bigfoot Sighting Reported In North Carolina. (Charlotte Observer)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
