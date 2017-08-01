Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Fox News On Seth Rich Murder Story; Trump On Insurance Markets

By Korva Coleman
Published August 1, 2017 at 9:35 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Behind Fox News' Baseless Seth Rich Story: The Untold Tale.

-- Trump's Tweets Threaten To Destabilize Insurance Markets.

-- Venezuela Agents Arrest Opposition Leaders In Midnight Raids.

-- Pakistan's Parliament Selects Interim Prime Minister To Replace Sharif.

-- Israeli Authorities Arrest Antiquities Dealers In Connection With Hobby Lobby Scandal.

And here are more early headlines:

Pence, In Eastern Europe, Talks Tough About Russia. (New York Times)

Chinese Leader Says He Won't Allow Any Loss Of Chinese Land. (AP)

Ex-Thai P.M. Maintains Innocence In Her Corruption Trial. (VOA)

Work Halts On 2 Nuclear Reactors In South Carolina. (Washington Post)

Tropical Depression Emily Pours Rain, Heads Into The Atlantic. (NHC)

Typhoon Noru Edging Toward Southern Japan. (Stars And Stripes)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
