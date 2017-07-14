Top Stories: Travel Ban Challenge; Deadly Shooting At Israeli Holy Site

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gunmen Kill 2 Israeli Officers AtReligious Site In Jerusalem.

-- Hawaii Judge Expands Family Allowed To Bypass Travel Ban.

-- Beyonce Introduces Twins Via Instagram, And There Was Much Rejoicing.



Trump Observes Bastille Day Parade In Paris. (CNN)

Senators Continue Review Of Health Care Bill. (The Hill)

U.S. And Somali Forces Attack Militants In Rebel-Held Village. (AP)

2 Ex-Officials Charged In Financial Crime At Vatican-Owned Hospital. (New York Times)

Former President Carter Treated For Dehydration In Canada. (WAGA)

