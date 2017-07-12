Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest On Donald Trump Jr.; Administration May End Citizenship Program

By Korva Coleman
Published July 12, 2017 at 7:33 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Donald Trump, Jr. Says He 'Wanted To Hear It Out' In Russian Lawyer Meeting.

-- Trump Administration Considers End To Citizenship For Military Service Program.

-- 10th-Inning Homer Wins Lower-Stakes All-Star Game For American League.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Goes To France Today For Bastille Day, Macron Meeting. (VOA)

Texas Sen. Cornyn Says Senate May Vote On Health Bill Next Week. (Dallas Morning News)

Fed Chair Yellen To Discuss Economy With House Panel Today. (AP)

U.S-Led Coalition Says Rights Group Report On Mosul Is "Irresponsible". (AP)

Pictures: How Fires Are Devastating Western U.S. And Canada. (Weather.com)

N.J. "Bridgegate" Defendant To Be Sentenced Today. (Politico)

Internet Companies Join For "Net Neutrality" Action Today. (BBC)



