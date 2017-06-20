Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Company Won't Take Americans To North Korea; Senate On Health Care

By Korva Coleman
Published June 20, 2017 at 9:20 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early headlines:

-- Tour Company Used By Otto Warmbier Will Stop Taking Americans To North Korea.

-- Sen. Bernie Sanders On GOP Efforts To Replace Obamacare.

-- Attention Holiday Shoppers: UPS To Add Delivery Surcharges.

And here are more early headlines:

Georgia Special Election Opens For House Seat. (USA Today)

Ukrainian Leader To "Drop In" On Trump. (Guardian)

Philippines Renews Attack Against Militants In Southern City. (Reuters)

Air Bag Maker Reportedly Seeking Bankruptcy. (Bloomberg)

Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For Louisiana Coast. ()

Death Toll In Portugal Forest Fires Is Now 64. (BBC)

Some Armed Groups In Central African Republic Sign Agreement. (AP)

Collection Of Nazi Artifacts Discovered In Argentina. (Deutsche Welle)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman