Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Deadly Kabul Bombing; U.S. Destroys Mock Warhead In Test

By Korva Coleman
Published May 31, 2017 at 7:41 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kabul Car Bombing Kills At Least 80 People, Injures Hundreds More.

-- Wary Of North Korea, U.S. Destroys Mock Warhead Over The Pacific.

-- CBS' Scott Pelley Out As Evening News Anchor, Shifted To '60 Minutes'.

And here are more early headlines:

President Trump Welcomes Vietnam's Leader, May Discuss China. (CNBC)

Comedian Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Bloody Mock Trump Photo. (CNN)

U.N. Secretary General Urges Trump To Remain In Paris Accord. (Guardian)

Russia Uses Missiles To Hit ISIS Targets In Syria. (Bloomberg)

Civilians Still Trapped In Southern Philippines Fighting. (New York Times)

Chinese Activists Checking Factory That Makes Ivanka Trump Brand Shoes Are Missing. (Washington Post)

The World Series Of Poker Opens In Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman