Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest On Manchester Bomber; Montana GOP Candidate In Alleged Assault

By Korva Coleman
Published May 25, 2017 at 7:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- British Police Say Manchester Bomber Was Part Of A Larger Network.

-- Montana GOP Candidate Charged With Assault On A Reporter.

And here are more early headlines:

Philippines Army Helicopters Attack Militants In Besieged City. (Independent)

Venezuelan Prosecutor Says 55 Dead In Political Clashes. (Miami Herald)

Officer Seeks Dismissal Of Retrial In Case Of Slain Black Motorist. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Writers Guild Ratifies Contract With TV, Film Studios. (Los Angeles Times)

Hawaii Sues Automakers Over Airbags. (KHON-TV)

Jury Picked In Cosby Trial; All But 2 Members Are White. (Pittsburgh Post Gazette)

Census Bureau Finds Fastest Growing Cities Are In The South. (AP)

Jerry Perenchio, Philanthropist And Co-Founder Of Univision, Dies. (Variety)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman