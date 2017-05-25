Top Stories: Latest On Manchester Bomber; Montana GOP Candidate In Alleged Assault

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- British Police Say Manchester Bomber Was Part Of A Larger Network.

-- Montana GOP Candidate Charged With Assault On A Reporter.

And here are more early headlines:

Philippines Army Helicopters Attack Militants In Besieged City. (Independent)

Venezuelan Prosecutor Says 55 Dead In Political Clashes. (Miami Herald)

Officer Seeks Dismissal Of Retrial In Case Of Slain Black Motorist. (Cincinnati Enquirer)

Writers Guild Ratifies Contract With TV, Film Studios. (Los Angeles Times)

Hawaii Sues Automakers Over Airbags. (KHON-TV)

Jury Picked In Cosby Trial; All But 2 Members Are White. (Pittsburgh Post Gazette)

Census Bureau Finds Fastest Growing Cities Are In The South. (AP)

Jerry Perenchio, Philanthropist And Co-Founder Of Univision, Dies. (Variety)

