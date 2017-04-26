Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Energy Star Program Weighed; Cassini Spacecraft Near Saturn

By Korva Coleman
Published April 26, 2017 at 9:42 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Cassini Spacecraft Starts Weaving Between Saturn And Its Rings.

-- Energy Star Programs For Homes And Appliances Is On Trump's Chopping Block.

-- China Celebrates Launch Of 'Homemade' Aircraft Carrier.

-- Recordings Reveal Baby Humpback Whales 'Whisper' To Their Mothers.

-- Milwaukee Prosecutors Weigh Charges In Inmate's Dehydration Death.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Present Tax Plan Today. (Politico)

Congress Working On Spending Plan Ahead Of Looming Shut Down. (AP)

Report: France Says Assad Government Used Sarin Gas On Civilians.

(Reuters)

Senate To Get North Korea Briefing At White House. (BBC)

U.S. Starts Putting Anti-Missile Defense System In South Korea. (Yonhap)

France Arrests 10 In Connection With 2015 Paris Attacks. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
