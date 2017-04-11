Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Tillerson Is Tough On Moscow; Prostate Cancer Screenings

By Korva Coleman
Published April 11, 2017 at 9:40 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Rex Tillerson Stands Firm On Syria As He Prepares To Meet With Russians.

-- Federal Task Force Softens Opposition To Routine Prostate Cancer Screening.

And here are more early headlines:

Children Tell Of Deadly Classroom Shooting. (Los Angeles Times)

North Korea Criticizes U.S. Deployment Of Carrier Group To Korean Peninsula. (USA Today)

Kansas Special Election To Fill Congressional Seat Draws Interest. (KMUW)

Anger Spreads To China Over United Airlines Passenger Incident. (BBC)

Niger Says Military Kills 57 Boko Haram Militants. (Reuters)

Philippines Security Forces Killed In Clash With Militants. (AFP)

Mexico City Building Collapse Kills At Least 6. (AP)

Amnesty International Report On Global Executions. (Washington Post)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
