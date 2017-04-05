Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: LGBT Discrimination Ruling; Kansas City Voters Ease Marijuana Law

By Korva Coleman
Published April 5, 2017 at 9:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- LGBT Employees Protected By Federal Civil Rights Act, Appeals Court Rules.

-- Kansas City Voters Approve $25 Fine In Easing Of Marijuana Law.

-- Krispy Kreme Owner To Buy Panera Bread In $7.5 Billion Deal.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Blames Syrian Rebels For Deadly Chemical Attack. (NBC)

Sen. Merkley, (D-OR) Talks All Night To Oppose Gorsuch. (Oregon Live)

Trump To Meet Jordan's King At White House Today. (USA Today)

Ferguson Re-Elects Mayor Who Held Office During Brown Shooting. (St. Louis Public Radio)

Damaging Storms Predicted From Midwest To Southeast. ()

Russia Considers Banning Jehovah's Witnesses. (Time)

Bombing In Tikrit Kills Iraqi Civilians. (BBC)

What Gift For The Pope? Even Prince Charles Is Unsure. (Telegraph)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman