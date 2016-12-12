Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: China's Concern Over Trump; IMF's Lagarde In Negligence Trial

By Korva Coleman
Published December 12, 2016 at 11:39 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde's Negligence Trial Begins.

-- Gambia's Opposition Calls On President To Step Down After Election Defeat.

-- China Expresses 'Serious Concern' Over Trump's Comments On Taiwan.

And here are more early headlines:

Heavy Weekend Snow Snarls Airline Travel, Storm Moves East. (Reuters)

New Orleans Jury Convicts Man Who Killed Former NFL Player Will Smith. (NOLA)

Memorials On 6 Month Anniversary Of Orlando Shooting. (Orlando Sentinel)

Syrian Government Seizes More Of Aleppo. (Al Jazeera)

Turkey Attacks Militants After Deadly Weekend Bombing. (CNN)

Greek Police Destroy Suspected Bomb In Athens. (AP)

Cyclone Makes Landfall In India. (India Today)

Venezuela Recalls All Large Currency Bills. (Bloomberg)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman