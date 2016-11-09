Top Stories: Trump Wins Upset Victory In Presidential Election; GOP Holds Senate
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Donald Trump Clinches The Presidency In Major Upset.
-- Republicans Keep Control Of The Senate As Democrats Largely Falter.
-- 4 States Opt To Raise Minimum Wage; 6 Loosen Marijuana Laws.
And here are more early headlines:
Stock Futures Fall On Trump Win. (Wall Street Journal)
Evidence Of Mass Graves Near Mosul, Iraq. (Washington Post)
S.C. Murder Trial Continues For Ex-Officer. (WSOC-TV)
North Dakota Regulators Review Possible Fine Against Dakota Pipeline. (AP)
Oklahoma Limits Oil Disposal Wells Following Earthquakes. (Reuters)
U.N. Condemns Attack On Peacekeepers In Mali. (U.N. News Centre)
India Bans Large Currency To Fight Corruption. (New York Times)
