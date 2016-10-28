An Ode To Vine's Cutest Animals

The Internet is still coming to terms with the fact that Twitter is shuttering Vine, the beloved six-second video-looping app.

Vine not only brought together a unique group of young creatives — a "slew of comedians, musicians, artists and amateur directors," as NPR's Alina Selyukh wrote yesterday — it also became a place where black and brown artists and amateur entertainers thrived. (Kat Chow over at Code Switch has more on that.)

Plus, cute animals. Vine is chock-full of adorable creatures doing silly things. It's Friday, so here are some of our favorites.

This otter who just wants to boogie:

This puppy who doesn't know how to tell these affectionate but confused cows that he is not actually a bovine:

This corgi who has mastered the stairs:

This struggling baby elephant:

This cat who's not afraid to stake her claim:

And this lamb prancing down a hallway:

