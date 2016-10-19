Top Stories: Violent Philippine Protest; Baggage Fee Refunds
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Police Van Rams Protesters At Anti-U.S. Demonstration In Philippines.
-- New Rules Would Require Airlines To Refund Baggage Fees For Delayed Luggage.
And here are more early headlines:
Hundreds Flee Mosul As Iraqi Army Advances. (BBC)
European Space Probe To Land On Mars Today. (Space.com)
Chinese Astronauts Dock With Orbiting Lab. (NASA Spaceflight.com)
U.S. Astronaut, 2 Russian Cosmonauts Launch Into Space. (AP)
Germany Hosting 4 Party Talks On Ukraine. (Deutsche Welle)
Oregon Wildlife Occupation Case Likely To Go To Jury Today. (KOPB)
Faculty At 14 Penn. Universities Go On Strike. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Record Heat Reaches Central And Eastern U.S. Today. ()
