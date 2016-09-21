Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Charlotte Police Shooting; Latest On Rahami Investigation

By Korva Coleman
Published September 21, 2016 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Police Shooting, Protesters In Charlotte, N.C. Shut Down Interstate.

-- DOJ Unseals Criminal Complaint Against Ahmad Khan Rahami.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Again Flies Bombers Over South Korea In Show Of Force. (Stars and Stripes)

Knife Wielding Man Shot Before Entering Israeli Embassy In Turkey. (BBC)

U.N. Holding Meeting On Drug Resistant Illness. (Washington Post)

Rome Mayor Ready To Withdraw 2024 Olympic Bid.(Reuters)

21 States Sue U.S. Over Overtime Rules. (Dallas Morning News)

CEO Of Company That Makes EpiPen To Testify To Lawmakers. (AP)

Kansas Officials Back In Court Over Voter ID Law. (KMUW)

Alabama Gas Pipeline Set To Reopen Today, South Has Gas Shortage. (UPI)

"L.A. Confidential" Director, Curtis Hanson, Dies. (Variety)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman