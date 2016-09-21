Top Stories: Charlotte Police Shooting; Latest On Rahami Investigation

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Police Shooting, Protesters In Charlotte, N.C. Shut Down Interstate.

-- DOJ Unseals Criminal Complaint Against Ahmad Khan Rahami.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Again Flies Bombers Over South Korea In Show Of Force. (Stars and Stripes)

Knife Wielding Man Shot Before Entering Israeli Embassy In Turkey. (BBC)

U.N. Holding Meeting On Drug Resistant Illness. (Washington Post)

Rome Mayor Ready To Withdraw 2024 Olympic Bid.(Reuters)

21 States Sue U.S. Over Overtime Rules. (Dallas Morning News)

CEO Of Company That Makes EpiPen To Testify To Lawmakers. (AP)

Kansas Officials Back In Court Over Voter ID Law. (KMUW)

Alabama Gas Pipeline Set To Reopen Today, South Has Gas Shortage. (UPI)

"L.A. Confidential" Director, Curtis Hanson, Dies. (Variety)

