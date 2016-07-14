Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: White House Meeting On Policing; New Librarian Of Congress

By Korva Coleman
Published July 14, 2016 at 10:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- St. Paul Mayor Attends White House Meeting About Police, Community.

-- Senate Approves Carla Hayden As New Librarian Of Congress.

And here are more early headlines:

Public Funeral Today For Black Minnesota Man Killed By Police. (Star-Tribune)

Closing Arguments Today In Latest Baltimore Police Officer Trial. (WBAL)

Pentagon Says Taliban Mastermind Killed In Afghan Bombing. (USA Today)

Powerful Storms Strike Missouri, Illinois. (Weather.com)

France Celebrates Bastille Day. (Time)

Zimbabwean Anti-Corruption Leader Calls For New Protests. (BBC)

Volkswagen Repair Plan Rebuffed By California Officials. (SFGate.com)

Senate Passes Bill On Opioid Addiction, Sends It To Obama. (U.S. News & World Report)

New Jersey Woman Arrested After Skipping Some 500 Tolls. (NJ.com)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
