Top Stories: White House Meeting On Policing; New Librarian Of Congress

-- St. Paul Mayor Attends White House Meeting About Police, Community.

-- Senate Approves Carla Hayden As New Librarian Of Congress.

Public Funeral Today For Black Minnesota Man Killed By Police. (Star-Tribune)

Closing Arguments Today In Latest Baltimore Police Officer Trial. (WBAL)

Pentagon Says Taliban Mastermind Killed In Afghan Bombing. (USA Today)

Powerful Storms Strike Missouri, Illinois. (Weather.com)

France Celebrates Bastille Day. (Time)

Zimbabwean Anti-Corruption Leader Calls For New Protests. (BBC)

Volkswagen Repair Plan Rebuffed By California Officials. (SFGate.com)

Senate Passes Bill On Opioid Addiction, Sends It To Obama. (U.S. News & World Report)

New Jersey Woman Arrested After Skipping Some 500 Tolls. (NJ.com)

