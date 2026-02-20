Bringing The World Home To You

WS/FCS school board incumbent touted a recent book ban. District officials say it's not true

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published February 20, 2026 at 6:46 AM EST
Susan Miller at a board of education meeting
Courtesy Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Susan Miller is a current member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. She's running for re-election in District 2.

At a recent Republican forum for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board candidates, participants were asked to explain how they would monitor what’s being taught in classrooms.

Incumbent Susan Miller, running in District 2, said the question was right up her alley. She says she already does that as the chair of the curriculum committee.

“I am in the classrooms almost every day of the week. We just banned a book," Miller said. "I sat on a panel. The parents made an appeal. ... It was an elementary-level book.”

But a district spokesperson says while it’s true that parents tried to appeal a book, their effort was unsuccessful.

In an email to WFDD, Miller admitted that her statement at the forum was "incorrect."

"I apologize for the confusion ... and I will speak more carefully in the future," Miller said.

She’s one of 10 Republican candidates running in District 2.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
