Top Stories: The Latest On The Dallas Shooting; June Unemployment

By Korva Coleman
Published July 8, 2016 at 9:50 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Dallas Police Officers Killed By Snipers: What We Know Friday.

-- U.S. Economy Adds 287,000 Jobs In June, Exceeding Expectations.

-- 'We're Hurting', Dallas Police Chief David Brown Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Despite Brexit, Obama Expects UK To Partner Closely In NATO Matters. (BBC)

Kansas Tornado Damages Nursing Home; No Injuries Reported. (KWCH)

South Korea To Deploy Anti-Missile Shields. (Yonhap)

Suicide Attack At Iraqi Shrine Kills At Least 30. (Al Jazeera)

Super Typhoon Crashes Into Taiwan. (Time)

Several People Gored At Pamplona Bull-Running Festival. (Guardian)

Mega Millions Lotto Drawing Tonight; Jackpot Is $540 Million. ()

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

