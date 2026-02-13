$4.5M deal reached for businesses affected by Weaver fire

Winston-Salem businesses forced to close during the 2022 fertilizer plant fire may soon receive compensation under a new settlement agreement.

Attorneys have reached a $4.5 million preliminary deal on behalf of business owners in a class action lawsuit against the Winston Weaver Company.

In the lawsuit, plaintiffs alleged negligence and regulatory violations caused the fire and their resulting financial losses.

About 6,500 residents were evacuated when the blaze broke out on Jan. 31, 2022. Businesses in the area were closed for at least four days.

An $8 million settlement for affected residents was approved in December. A judge is expected to finalize the business settlement by Feb. 20.