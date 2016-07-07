Top Stories: Fatal Police Shooting In Minnesota; World Unemployment

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police Stop Ends In Black Man's Death; Aftermath Is Live-Streamed On Facebook.

-- Even In Rich Countries, Jobs Have Returned Only At A 'Painful' Pace.

-- Brexit Bargains Abound As Loans And Gas Get Cheaper. Is That Good For Us?

And here are more early headlines:

Alleged Police Brutality Complaints Surface In Baton Rouge. (NOLA)

One Charge Dropped Against Baltimore Police Officer On Trial. (Baltimore Sun)

Ryan Wants Clinton Blocked From Classified Information. (Reuters)

FBI Director To Address House Oversight Committee Today. (USA Today)

Four People Hurt In 1st Day Of Pamplona's Running Of Bulls. (Telegraph)

