Top Stories: Senate Turns Back Gun Measures; Trump Fundraising Sags
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Senate Rejects 4 Gun Proposals Inspired By Orlando Attack.
-- Trump's Fundraising Lags Far Behind Clinton's.
And here are more early headlines:
Deadly Heat Wave Grips U.S. Southwest. (VOA)
Prosecutors Allege Man Wanted To Kill Trump, Grabbed Officer's Gun. (CNN)
Olympic Officials Review Doping Claims Against Russia.(AFP)
Australian Paralympic Athlete Mugged In Rio. (ABC Online)
Venezuelan Opposition Begins Presidential Recall Effort. (BBC)
Closing Arguments In Latest Baltimore Police Officer Trial. (Baltimore Sun)
Fighting Reported In Central African Republic Capital. (Reuters)
Chinese Bank Staffers Spanked By Trainer For Poor Performance. (South China Morning Post)
Today Is International Yoga Day. (Times Of India)
