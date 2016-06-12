Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Pittsburgh Penguins Lift Lord Stanley's Cup, With Game 6 Win Over San Jose

By Colin Dwyer
Published June 12, 2016 at 10:48 PM EDT
Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his goal in the second period with Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary.
Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his goal in the second period with Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary.

Captain Sidney Crosby and company will be bringing another cup home to Pittsburgh — but this year, they had to make a stop first in California to pick it up. The Penguins finished off the Sharks on San Jose's home ice to claim the Stanley Cup in six games.

The championship marks the second for Pittsburgh's formidable tandem of Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, two likely Hall of Famers who last won a Cup together precisely seven years ago, in 2009. It is the fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history.

But San Jose — and Sharks goaltender Martin Jones, in particular — didn't make it easy on them.

After conceding a power-play goal midway through the first period — a bouncing wrister from Brian Dumoulin, who drew the penalty, too — the Sharks finally found their footing in the second, lodging six shots on goal within minutes of opening the period. Logan Couture put a bow on the Sharks' strong showing by tying the game up at 1.

It wasn't long before that bow was undone, however. Defenseman Kris Letang scored just over a minute later, putting the Penguins up 2-1. And, while both teams continued to trade body blows, that notch from Letang would prove to be the game winner.

Patric Hornqvist's empty-net goal in the final minutes was just gravy for the Pens' 3-1 victory.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Colin Dwyer
Colin Dwyer covers breaking news for NPR. He reports on a wide array of subjects — from politics in Latin America and the Middle East, to the latest developments in sports and scientific research.
See stories by Colin Dwyer
More Stories