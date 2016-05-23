Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Vietnam Arms Ban Lifted; Bombings In Pro-Syrian Regime Areas

By Korva Coleman
Published May 23, 2016 at 8:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Announces U.S. Will Lift Arms Embargo Against Vietnam.

-- String Of Attacks In Pro-Regime Cities In Syria Leave Scores Dead.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Confirms Death Of Taliban Leader In Drone Strike. (New York Times)

Iraq Moves To Retake Fallujah From ISIS. (Washington Post)

Austria Counts Mailed Ballots In Close Presidential Election. (Reuters)

Ruling Expected In Trial Of Baltimore Officer Connected To Gray's Death. (Baltimore Sun)

Pharmaceutical Corp. Bayer Makes $62 Billion Bid For Chemical Maker Monsanto. (Wall Street Journal)

World Humanitarian Summit To Open. (U.N. World News Centre)

Suicide Bombings Kill Recruits In Yemen. (The Independent)

Tajikistan Voters Will President Rule For Unlimited Terms. (Deutsche Welle)

Three Climbers Die While Trying To Summit Mount Everest. (CNN)

