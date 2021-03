Top Stories: Guidance To Schools On Transgender Students; E.U. Anti-Smuggling Effort

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- E.U. Efforts To Stop Migrant Smuggling Are 'Failing', U.K. Committee Says.

-- Obama Administration To Offer Schools Guidance On Transgender Bathrooms.

-- Lightshows, Fire, Nudity, Glitter, Wolves: Welcome To Eurovision 2016.

And here are more early headlines:

Hezbollah Says Senior Commander Killed In Syria. (BBC)

Report: Russia Backed Athletic Doping For Sochi Olympics. (New York Times)

Obama Hosting 5 Nordic Leaders For Meetings, White House Dinner. (Reuters)

Brazil's Vice President Becomes Acting President. (Economist)

Haiti Doctors' Strike Spreads, As Limited Resources Arrive At Hospital. (AP)

Some Obamacare Funding Of Health Insurers Declared Unconstitutional. (Los Angeles Times)

First Woman Poised To Lead U.S. Combatant Command. (VOA)

Baggage Screening Resumes At Phoenix Airport After Luggage Delayed. (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.