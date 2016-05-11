Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Deadly Iraqi Car Bombing; Primary Election Results

By Korva Coleman
Published May 11, 2016 at 8:44 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Car Bomb In Baghdad Kills Dozens Of People.

-- Bernie Sanders Wins West Virgina Primary.

-- George Carlin's 'Stuff' Gets A New Home At National Comedy Center.

And here are more early headlines:

Giant Tornadoes Leave At Least 10 Injured In Kentucky. (NBC)

Brazilian President Asks Supreme Court To Stop Impeachment. (BBC)

Canadian Oil Sands Production Halted By Huge Wildfire. (AP)

Group Finds 28 Million Displaced Within Home Countries In 2015. ()

Report: Children Dying In Nigerian Military Detention. (Amnesty International)

Australia Accuses 5 Of Planning To Leave For Syria By Small Boat. (CNN)

Indian Woman, 72, Becomes First Time Mother. (Times Of India)

Dating Site Matches Canadians With Americans Who Don't Like Trump. (CBC)

