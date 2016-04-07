Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Bangladesh Slaying; NFL Is Sued By Patriots Fans

By Korva Coleman
Published April 7, 2016 at 8:39 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Atheist Law Student Hacked To Death In Bangladesh.

-- Fans Want Patriots' Draft Pick Restored And Sue NFL To Make It Happen.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Visiting University Of Chicago To Talk Supreme Court Nomination. (WLS)

Azerbaijan Claims Truce Violations In Nagorno-Karabakh. (RFE/FL)

New Fighting In Sudan Displaces 138,000. (AP)

Texas Teen Latest To Die From Faulty Takata Airbag. (The Hill)

La. Lawmakers Consider Wait Time For Women Seeking Abortion. (NOLA)

U.S. Officials Move Ebola Money To Fund Zika Investigation. (NBC)

Cyprus To Extradite Suspected Hijacker To Egypt. (Wall Street Journal)

J.K. Rowling's Writing Chair Auctions At Nearly $400,000. (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman