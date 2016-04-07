Top Stories: Bangladesh Slaying; NFL Is Sued By Patriots Fans

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Atheist Law Student Hacked To Death In Bangladesh.

-- Fans Want Patriots' Draft Pick Restored And Sue NFL To Make It Happen.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Visiting University Of Chicago To Talk Supreme Court Nomination. (WLS)

Azerbaijan Claims Truce Violations In Nagorno-Karabakh. (RFE/FL)

New Fighting In Sudan Displaces 138,000. (AP)

Texas Teen Latest To Die From Faulty Takata Airbag. (The Hill)

La. Lawmakers Consider Wait Time For Women Seeking Abortion. (NOLA)

U.S. Officials Move Ebola Money To Fund Zika Investigation. (NBC)

Cyprus To Extradite Suspected Hijacker To Egypt. (Wall Street Journal)

J.K. Rowling's Writing Chair Auctions At Nearly $400,000. (WVLT)

