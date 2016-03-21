Top Stories: Police Seek Paris Attacker's Accomplice; Trump To Talk Foreign Policy

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Belgian Police Identify Suspected Accomplice Of Saleh Abdeslam.

-- For Trump, AIPAC Speech Provides Foreign Policy Test.

And here are more early stories:

North Korea Fires 5 Projectiles Into Sea, East Of Peninsula. (CNN)

Deal To Return Migrants To Turkey Takes Effect.(BBC)

Edge Of A Nor'Easter Brings Snow To New England. (Weather.com)

Presidential Nominating Contests Set For Tomorrow. (VOA)

Trump's Son, Sister (A Federal Court Judge) Get Threatening Letters. (New York Post)

Elections Held In 5 African Nations. (AP)

Tennis Official's Comment About Female Players Causes Uproar. (Los Angeles Times)

Gas Prices Up 25 Cents In Past 4 Weeks. (Reuters)

