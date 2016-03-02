Top Stories: Super Tuesday Results; LAPD Shootings In 2015
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Super Tuesday: Clinton, Trump Notch Big Southern Wins; Cruz Wins 3 States.
-- LAPD Reports Shooting 38 People In 2015; A Third Of Cases Involved Mental Illness.
And here are more early headlines:
Activists Accuse France Of Cruelty In Migrant Camp Destruction. (AP)
Supreme Court To Hear Major Abortion Case Today. (New York Times)
GOP Leaders Unmoved On Supreme Court Nominee After Obama Meeting. (USA Today)
Credit Agency Cuts China's Rating To Negative. (CNBC)
Blast In Eastern Afghanistan Near Indian Consulate. (Reuters)
North Korea Will Ignore Any U.N. Human Rights Declaration. (Guardian)
War In Central African Republic Leads To Dire Hunger. (U.N. News Centre)
Tampa Bay Rays To Play Cuba's Baseball Team During Obama Visit. (SI.com)
