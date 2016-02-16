Justice Scalia Will Lie In Repose At The Supreme Court On Friday

The late Justice Antonin Scalia will lie in repose at the Supreme Court on Friday. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., according to sources close to the Scalia family.

In a tradition that dates back to 1873, Scalia's Supreme Court chair and bench were draped with black wool crepe today. The court has also placed a black drapery over the courtroom doors.

Draped in black: Doors to courtroom, bench in front & bench chair of Associate Justice Antonin #Scalia. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/3aQAR5YVOi — CSPAN (@cspan) February 16, 2016

The last high court justice to lie in repose at the Supreme Court was Chief Justice William Rehnquist in 2005.

Traditionally, the other justices stand on the steps of the high court as a casket is carried into the Great Hall.

Scalia, perhaps the most influential conservative jurist of his generation, was a devout Catholic. The National Shrine, which will host his funeral, is the largest Roman Catholic Church in North America. Pope Francis canonized a saint at the church during his U.S. visit this past fall.

Scalia was found dead on Saturday at a luxury ranch in West Texas.

