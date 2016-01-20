Top Stories: Deadly Pakistan Attack; Why The Dubai Skyscraper Burned

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Attack On University In Pakistan Kills At Least 20.

-- Fire At Dubai High-Rise Tower Is Blamed On Electrical Issue In Spotlight.

And here are more early headlines:

Coast Guard Suspends Search Off Hawaii For Missing Marines. (KHON-TV)

Portland Demonstrators Tell Armed Group On Federal Land To Go Home. (KOPB)

Global Selloff In Asian Markets Continues. (MarketWatch)

Report: Kurd Militias Tearing Down Arab Homes In Iraq. (Amnesty International)

ISIS Confirms Suspicion That "Jihadi John" Killed. (New York Times)

U.S. Official Urges China To Show "Leadership" With North Korea. (Yonhap)

Fairy Tales May Be Older Than Some Religions. (Discovery News)

To Help Some Farmers, Coconut Trees Aren't Trees Anymore In Indian State. (AP)

