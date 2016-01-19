Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Chinese Economic Growth Slows; Univision To Buy The Onion

By Korva Coleman
Published January 19, 2016 at 7:44 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- China Reports Slowest Economic Growth In 25 Years.

-- Area Satiric Publication The Onion Sold To Univision (Seriously.)

And here are more early headlines:

Disagreement On Who'll Represent Syrian Opposition In Talks. (Reuters)

Rival Libyan Groups Claim Accord Reached On Unity Government. (AP)

Obama Welcoming New Australian Leader Turnbull To White House. (VOA)

Ongoing Search For Survivors In Marine Helicopter Crash Off Hawaii. (KHON-TV)

Mich. Gov. Snyder To Focus On Flint Water In State Address. (MLive.com)

Huge California Gas Leak May Be Capped In February. (KABC-TV)

St. Paul Officer Suspended After Message Threatening King Day Marchers. (Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
