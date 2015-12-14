Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Egypt Sees No Terror In Russian Jet Crash; Shell Job Cuts

By Korva Coleman
Published December 14, 2015 at 9:47 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Egypt Says Investigators Found No Sign Of 'Terrorist Act' In Russian Plane Crash.

-- Shell Plans To Cut 2,800 Jobs After It Takes Over BG Group.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Heads For Pentagon Today, Will Receive ISIS Briefing. (The Hill)

Western Storms Moving East, Hazardous Conditions Predicted. ()

Closing Arguments Today For Baltimore Officer Charged In Gray Death. (CNN)

World Climate Deal Took Years Of Preparation. (New York Times)

Rwanda Genocide Tribunal Concludes Its Work. (BBC)

Typhoon Continues To Pound Philippines. (AccuWeather)

NHL's Montreal Canadiens Can't Sing, Do It Anyway With "Let It Go". (Canadiens)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
