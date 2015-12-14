Top Stories: Egypt Sees No Terror In Russian Jet Crash; Shell Job Cuts

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Egypt Says Investigators Found No Sign Of 'Terrorist Act' In Russian Plane Crash.

-- Shell Plans To Cut 2,800 Jobs After It Takes Over BG Group.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Heads For Pentagon Today, Will Receive ISIS Briefing. (The Hill)

Western Storms Moving East, Hazardous Conditions Predicted. ()

Closing Arguments Today For Baltimore Officer Charged In Gray Death. (CNN)

World Climate Deal Took Years Of Preparation. (New York Times)

Rwanda Genocide Tribunal Concludes Its Work. (BBC)

Typhoon Continues To Pound Philippines. (AccuWeather)

NHL's Montreal Canadiens Can't Sing, Do It Anyway With "Let It Go". (Canadiens)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.