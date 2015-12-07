Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Cancels Game Over Poor Field Conditions

By Laura Wagner
Published December 7, 2015 at 6:01 PM EST
Abby Wambach of the U.S. women's national soccer team (right) stands with teammates during a practice in October. The team canceled a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday because of the poor state of the artificial turf.
Abby Wambach of the U.S. women's national soccer team (right) stands with teammates during a practice in October. The team canceled a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday because of the poor state of the artificial turf.

The World Cup-winning U.S. women's national soccer team abruptly canceled a friendly soccer game against Trinidad and Tobago, scheduled for Sunday, because of poor field conditions.

The players and coaches, along with the U.S. Soccer Federation, decided to call off Sunday's game in Hawaii after inspecting the artificial turf field, parts of which were peeling away from the ground.

"There were sharp rocks ingrained all over the field. They were everywhere. The artificial turf was actually pulling up out of the ground, and the turf itself was both low-grade and aging. This was a playing surface that looked like it hadn't been replaced in years," the team wrote in The Players Tribune.

Former U.S. soccer star Julie Foudy tweeted a photo of the turf being lifted away from the ground.

The cancellation of the game, which would have been the seventh on the team's 10-game World Cup victory tour, is the latest in a series of events that highlight the disparities between men's and women's soccer in the U.S.

Players have protested playing on artificial turf fields for years, citing bad ball bounces, painful turf burn and delayed recovery time for injuries. The complaints have been especially loud since it was announced last year that the women's World Cup would be played on artificial surfaces instead of natural grass, prompting some international female players to file a lawsuit against FIFA, alleging gender discrimination. The men's World Cup is played on grass.

Though the players eventually dropped the suit, they continued to be outspoken about the disadvantages of artificial turf. U.S. captain Abby Wambach called playing on it "a nightmare."

The U.S. women's team went on to win the World Cup, despite playing only on artificial surfaces, and shattered TV ratings for soccer in the U.S. in the process. The triumph did little to change protocol regarding field conditions for the women's team, though; eight of the 10 victory-tour games were scheduled for artificial turf. And, according to Foudy, the field at Aloha stadium in Honolulu wasn't inspected before the match.

In explaining their decision to sit out Sunday's game, the players wrote: "Soccer is our job. Our bodies are our jobs. And nothing should ever be put in competition with our protection and safety as players."

"Player safety is our number one priority at all times and after a thorough inspection throughout the day, we determined it was in the best interest for both teams to not play the match," U.S. Soccer spokesman Neil Buethe said in a statement. "We regret not being able to play in front of our fantastic, loyal fans."

The statement also said the federation would refund all tickets.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Laura Wagner
See stories by Laura Wagner