Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Royals Win World Series; Identifying Russian Plane Crash Victims

By Korva Coleman
Published November 2, 2015 at 8:15 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- With Cause Of Plane Crash Still Unknown, Russians Begin Identifying Remains.

-- Kansas City Royals Win World Series For First Time In 30 Years.

-- Republican Campaigns Plan To Take Greater Control Over Debate Formats.

And here are more early headlines:

Episcopal Church Installs African-American As Leader. (Washington Post)

Ryan Won't Work With Obama On Immigration. (Wall Street Journal)

International Space Station Has 15th Anniversary Of Humans Aboard. (Telegraph)

Strange Gash Opens In Earth In Wyoming. (Newsweek)

Rare Earthquakes Shake Phoenix On Sunday. (AZ Central)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman