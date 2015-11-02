Top Stories: Royals Win World Series; Identifying Russian Plane Crash Victims
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- With Cause Of Plane Crash Still Unknown, Russians Begin Identifying Remains.
-- Kansas City Royals Win World Series For First Time In 30 Years.
-- Republican Campaigns Plan To Take Greater Control Over Debate Formats.
And here are more early headlines:
Episcopal Church Installs African-American As Leader. (Washington Post)
Ryan Won't Work With Obama On Immigration. (Wall Street Journal)
International Space Station Has 15th Anniversary Of Humans Aboard. (Telegraph)
Strange Gash Opens In Earth In Wyoming. (Newsweek)
Rare Earthquakes Shake Phoenix On Sunday. (AZ Central)
