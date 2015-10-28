Top Stories: S.C. Deputy's Role In School Incident Reviewed; Royals Win

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- VW Reports First Quarterly Loss In This Century At $1.8 Billion.



-- A Long Night In Kansas City: World Series Game 1 In Numbers And Images.

-- S.C. Sheriff Will Decide Deputy's Future With Department.

And here are more early headlines:

Bipartisan Budget Deal Gets Vote In The House Today. (The Hill)

Republicans Expected To Vote For Paul Ryan As Speaker Candidate. (New York Times)

Aid Hasn't Reached Many Quake Survivors In Afghanistan, Pakistan. (Guardian)

House Votes To Support Controversial Export-Import Bank. (Wall Street Journal)

Former Speaker Hastert Expected To Plead Guilty To Federal Charges. (Chicago Tribune)

Math Scores Fall On National Test Of 4th And 8th Graders. (USA Today)

NTSB Calls For Mandatory Tire Safety Recall Program. (Detroit News)

