NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Powerful Asian Earthquake; Democrats Campaign In Iowa

By Korva Coleman
Published October 26, 2015 at 8:47 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Powerful Quake Hits Northern Afghanistan, Shaking The Region.

-- Democratic Presidential Candidates Try To Seal The Deal In Iowa.

And here are more early headlines:

Auto Workers, GM Reach Contract Minutes Before Deadline. (USA Today)

European Union, Balkan Nations Agree On Migrant Measures. (Reuters)

Student Shot, Injured At North Carolina Central University. (WNCN-TV)

Voters Choosing Candidates In 9 Countries Worldwide. (AP)

N.Y. Investigating If Cable Companies Internet Speeds Are Slower. (Bloomberg)

Florida Bear Hunt Ends After 2 Days; 295 Black Bears Killed. (Sun Sentinel)

World's Largest Cattle Ranch For Sale In Australia. (AP)

Oak Ridge Boys Inducted Into Country Music Hall Of Fame. (Billboard)

NPR Blogs
