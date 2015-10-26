Top Stories: Powerful Asian Earthquake; Democrats Campaign In Iowa
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Powerful Quake Hits Northern Afghanistan, Shaking The Region.
-- Democratic Presidential Candidates Try To Seal The Deal In Iowa.
And here are more early headlines:
Auto Workers, GM Reach Contract Minutes Before Deadline. (USA Today)
European Union, Balkan Nations Agree On Migrant Measures. (Reuters)
Student Shot, Injured At North Carolina Central University. (WNCN-TV)
Voters Choosing Candidates In 9 Countries Worldwide. (AP)
N.Y. Investigating If Cable Companies Internet Speeds Are Slower. (Bloomberg)
Florida Bear Hunt Ends After 2 Days; 295 Black Bears Killed. (Sun Sentinel)
World's Largest Cattle Ranch For Sale In Australia. (AP)
Oak Ridge Boys Inducted Into Country Music Hall Of Fame. (Billboard)
