Top Stories: Rumors About Pope's Health; Swedish School Attack
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Vatican Says Rumors About Pope's Health Are Attempt To Undermine Him.
-- Sword-Wielding Man Kills 1, Injures Several More At Swedish School.
-- New Delhi Steers Residents To Park Cars So Residents Can Breathe Easier.
And here are more early headlines:
Kerry, Netanyahu Meet To Discuss Mideast Violence. (VOA)
White House Proposes Puerto Rico Financial Plan. (New York Times)
U.N. Reports Iraqi Cholera Outbreak Is Spreading. (U.N. News Centre)
Mexico Arrests Suspects Believed To Have Aided Drug Lord's Escape. (CNN)
10 Indigenous Candidates Win Canadian Parliamentary Seats. (Indian Country Today)
Hurricane Patricia Gaining Strength Off Mexico. ()
Half Of Vanuatu's Government Is Jailed. (ABC Online)
VIDEO: 2,145 Pound Pumpkin Wins Festival Competition. (ABC)
